JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.38% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $12,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 201,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 8,887 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Schweitzer-Mauduit International news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Keenan bought 11,000 shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $289,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $739,180 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $27.97 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $874.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.80 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films and meltblown materials, bonding products, and adhesive components, as well as offers other coating solutions and converting services for healthcare, construction, industrial, transportation and filtration end-markets.

