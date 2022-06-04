JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.88 Million Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.54% of Spirit Airlines worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,775,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after buying an additional 937,266 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,345,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,434,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 266,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.85.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.48.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $967.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.36 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.48) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

