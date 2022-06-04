JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,029 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of Foot Locker worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth $18,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 29.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after buying an additional 399,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth about $13,082,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,363 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,791,000 after acquiring an additional 243,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 542,386 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

FL stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

