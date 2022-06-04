JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 36.40% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBSA. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 27,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBSA opened at $48.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.62. JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $52.09.

