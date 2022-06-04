JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KYMR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,994 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,180,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,832,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 630.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,422,000 after acquiring an additional 432,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after acquiring an additional 258,328 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,573,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $15.46 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.30.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 224,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $3,183,849.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,159,903 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,221.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $141,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,036,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,516,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 384,157 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

KYMR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $91.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

