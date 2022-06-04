JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.89% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 18,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 112,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

EGRX stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $58.25. The company has a market cap of $600.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.18.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.85. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

