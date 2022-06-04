JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 158,527 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 97.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.65% of Veritex worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Veritex during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Sughrue bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,815 shares of company stock worth $659,050. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.