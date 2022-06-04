JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 18,410 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of TriNet Group worth $12,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TriNet Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TriNet Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in TriNet Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNET shares. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.48.

NYSE TNET opened at $79.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.22. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $69.43 and a one year high of $109.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $194,153.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,099 shares in the company, valued at $158,201.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $32,685.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,971.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,999 in the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

