JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 34,804 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of EVERTEC worth $12,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,365,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,199,000 after buying an additional 488,136 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after purchasing an additional 132,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in EVERTEC by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 911,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 706,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,286,000 after purchasing an additional 495,099 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,877 shares of company stock worth $8,394,333 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.