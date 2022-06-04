JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 349,733 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 182.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 349,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.83% of Conn’s worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conn’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Conn’s stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Conn’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.31.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.78 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

