JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSG opened at $90.88 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $83.19 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

