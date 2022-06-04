Julie Whalen Sells 5,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.95.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

