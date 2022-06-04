Julie Whalen Sells 5,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of WSM stock opened at $124.28 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.55.
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.95.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
