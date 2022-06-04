Kathleen Scarlett Sells 6,237 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 6,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $503,201.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,610,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Scarlett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Kathleen Scarlett sold 3,338 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $330,662.28.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $80.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 24.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,959 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

