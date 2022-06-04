Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.10% of Kelly Services worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $742.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is an increase from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

