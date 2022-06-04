Kenneth B. Lerer Sells 47,571 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 47,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $335,851.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,731.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
BLDE opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $11.99.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.
About Blade Air Mobility (Get Rating)
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
