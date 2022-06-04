Kenneth B. Lerer Sells 47,571 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 47,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $335,851.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,731.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BLDE opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $11.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 192,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

