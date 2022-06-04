Kevin P. Riley Purchases 15,899 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,078.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $38.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.03. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $47.11.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth about $6,649,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after buying an additional 1,231,993 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

About First Interstate BancSystem (Get Rating)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.