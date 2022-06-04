KeyCorp Lowers Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $34.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. Pure Storage has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 21.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Pure Storage by 2.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 463,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

