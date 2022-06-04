Kimberly Alexy Sells 23,104 Shares of Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Stock

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Alexy sold 23,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $508,981.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,360.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MNDT opened at $21.79 on Friday. Mandiant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32.

Get Mandiant alerts:

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $130.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.61 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 175.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mandiant, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Mandiant by 712.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after buying an additional 7,091,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the 4th quarter worth $83,072,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mandiant in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,739,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mandiant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

About Mandiant (Get Rating)

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mandiant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandiant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.