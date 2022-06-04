Laura Miele Sells 3,100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $430,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Monday, May 2nd, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $369,613.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $387,221.00.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.68. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

Electronic Arts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.