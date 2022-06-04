Lawrence J. Pope Sells 10,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,354.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HAL opened at $41.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,566,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,922,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,761,589,000 after buying an additional 5,460,366 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,448,376 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,160,000 after buying an additional 3,747,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,291,720 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $389,745,000 after buying an additional 2,927,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

