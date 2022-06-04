Leslie Trigg Sells 30,000 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,929.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Leslie Trigg sold 909 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $23,961.24.

On Monday, May 2nd, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,076,100.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $144,404.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $22.70 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OM. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,827 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 769.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,587 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 72,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000.

OM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

