Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,544 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $324,749.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,523 shares in the company, valued at $23,035,972.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,315 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $341,900.00.

Shares of SITM opened at $223.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.49. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $95.65 and a 52 week high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,563,000 after acquiring an additional 823,952 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,076,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 390,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,094,000 after acquiring an additional 263,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 675.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,661,000 after acquiring an additional 106,190 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

