Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Lowered to $110.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

LYV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.10.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $95.30 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.23 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan purchased 2,600 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.10 per share, for a total transaction of $260,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock worth $128,340,129. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

