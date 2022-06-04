Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Local Bounti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Local Bounti has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.69.

Local Bounti ( NYSE:LOCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Local Bounti will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Local Bounti (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.