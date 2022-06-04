LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,015,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

In related news, Director Richard Frary purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 133,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $50,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $210,075. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

