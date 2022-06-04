Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $31.38

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.38, but opened at $30.71. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $31.29, with a volume of 123,554 shares trading hands.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 13,537 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $336,935.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,227,216 shares of company stock worth $31,346,950. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

