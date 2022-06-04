Mark Tkach Acquires 30,000 Shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mark Tkach bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $477,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,621,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,700,555.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RumbleON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The company has a market cap of $300.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.84.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. RumbleON had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.54) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RumbleON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,174,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 37,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 25,847 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of RumbleON from $70.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RumbleON to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of RumbleON from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RumbleON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

RumbleON Company Profile (Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

