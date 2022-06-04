Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of Marlin Technology worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marlin Technology by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 693,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Marlin Technology by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,410,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 704,762 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Marlin Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 314,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marlin Technology by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FINM stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78. Marlin Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

