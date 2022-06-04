Matthew M. Bilunas Sells 6,065 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 6,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $489,324.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BBY stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.07 and its 200 day moving average is $98.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. Raymond James lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays downgraded Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

