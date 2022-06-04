Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Holdings Decreased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Medifast were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Medifast by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Medifast by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 205,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Medifast by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Medifast by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Medifast by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MED shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Chard purchased 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $78,980.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,900,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $183.25 per share, with a total value of $57,723.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED opened at $184.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.31. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.67 and a 1-year high of $321.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s payout ratio is 46.79%.

Medifast Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

