Michael J. Zacka Sells 33,500 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AMCR opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.66 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.76.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

