MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 537,286 shares.The stock last traded at $5.17 and had previously closed at $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

