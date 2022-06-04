Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down to $39.93

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.93, but opened at $39.01. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 3,394 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRTX. StockNews.com raised Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.85.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $70,388,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,049,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,423,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,046,000 after purchasing an additional 388,101 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 734,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after purchasing an additional 353,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 688,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,876,000 after purchasing an additional 350,818 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

