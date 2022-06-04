ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of ModivCare worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ModivCare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ModivCare by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ModivCare stock opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.74. ModivCare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 26.94%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

