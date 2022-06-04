MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MDB. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB stock opened at $273.13 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.