MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $368.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $378.00 to $368.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s previous close.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Shares of MDB opened at $273.13 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $401.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $674,390,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after acquiring an additional 318,259 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 19.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after acquiring an additional 166,400 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.