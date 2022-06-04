MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $400.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $490.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.45% from the company’s current price.

MDB has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

Shares of MDB opened at $273.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.16.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock valued at $32,992,875 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

