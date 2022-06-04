Morgan Stanley Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $305.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.00.

MCO opened at $285.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $314.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $269.47 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Moody’s by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

