Morgan Stanley Lowers nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $50.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NCNO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of NCNO opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a one year low of $23.94 and a one year high of $79.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $96,640.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 in the last three months. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,246,000 after purchasing an additional 564,654 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of nCino by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of nCino by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of nCino by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of nCino by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after acquiring an additional 270,317 shares during the period.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

