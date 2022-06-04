Morgan Stanley Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $401.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $419.00 to $401.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.93.

Shares of SPGI opened at $335.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.71 and its 200-day moving average is $409.14. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,877 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

