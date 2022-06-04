National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in National Instruments by 319.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,265,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,617,000 after buying an additional 2,487,888 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after purchasing an additional 527,862 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 978,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,721,000 after purchasing an additional 441,887 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after purchasing an additional 320,005 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $12,459,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $31.39 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.09.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $385.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.52%. National Instruments’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 136.59%.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 19,032 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $687,816.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,443,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 6,043 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $218,394.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,710.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of National Instruments from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

