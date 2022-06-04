nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) PT Raised to $39.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. nCino has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $79.43.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,385 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,537.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $72,556.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,958,765.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $3,730,255. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of nCino during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

