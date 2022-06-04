NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $100.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

NTAP opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.69. NetApp has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 129.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $381,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

