NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $85.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.42.

NetApp stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 129.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. NetApp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of NetApp by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,037,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $182,881,000 after purchasing an additional 100,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

