NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Down to $11.26

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $11.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 8,421 shares.

NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.74 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, insider Michael Joseph Mckie sold 346,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $3,135,448.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock valued at $85,640,226. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

