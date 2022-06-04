Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 25,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 607,421 shares.The stock last traded at $46.34 and had previously closed at $46.78.

NUS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $3,009,855. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,050.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 642,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $23,843,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $23,609,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

