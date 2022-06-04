Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Gap Down to $70.42

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.42, but opened at $68.83. Occidental Petroleum shares last traded at $69.85, with a volume of 84,083 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.92.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

In other news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub bought 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,656,000 after acquiring an additional 544,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

