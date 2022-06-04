Oppenheimer Upgrades SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) to Outperform

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $334.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $184.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $298.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.09 and a 200 day moving average of $282.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $12,544,821. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Norges Bank bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $112,243,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,980,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $360,483,000 after acquiring an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $94,454,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

