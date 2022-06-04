OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in OSI Systems by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OSI Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $778,234.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,026.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $403,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,790,684.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,569,138. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.09 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.08.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $290.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.76 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

