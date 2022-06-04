Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

