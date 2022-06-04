Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $49.00. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 22.08% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PARA. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.
Shares of PARA stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.56.
About Paramount Global (Get Rating)
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.